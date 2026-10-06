Syariah Court to get wider powers over divorce procedures and child-related orders under proposed law

SINGAPORE: Muslim couples seeking a divorce could be exempted from some procedural requirements under proposed changes that would also give the Syariah Court clearer powers over child custody and relocation.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) introduced the Administration of Muslim Law (Amendment) Bill for first reading in parliament on Tuesday (Oct 6).

The ministry said in a media release that the divorce-related changes are meant to reduce administrative burden and unnecessary acrimony so families can focus on healing.

SIMPLER DIVORCE PROCEDURES

Couples must currently attend the Syariah Court's marriage counselling programme before filing for divorce. Where a marriage cannot be reconciled, the court adjudicates disputes using principles of "therapeutic justice" – an approach that prioritises healing and emotional well-being for everyone involved.

Under the amendments, the court could simplify procedures in certain circumstances.

Parties would no longer need to first appoint a hakam or marital conciliator if both agree to end the marriage by talak tafwidh, a form of divorce in which the husband delegates the pronouncement of divorce to the wife.

MCCY said the simplified procedure could save parties at least six months in cases where they have agreed to dissolve the marriage by talak tafwidh and have an agreement on all issues.

They would also not have to pay the hakam appointment fee and court-order fee, which amounts to S$172 (US$134) per party.

The amendment seeks to allow parties with an agreement on all issues to conclude the divorce amicably and at an earlier stage, thereby avoiding undue emotional and psychological hardship that may be caused by having to go through a longer divorce process.

The court could also waive the requirement for sworn testimony from two witnesses in suitable fasakh applications. Fasakh refers to the annulment of a Muslim marriage due to harm or a breach of marital obligations.

This could apply where the grounds for divorce can be established through other means, such as documentary evidence, or where obtaining two witnesses would be impractical or cause the applicant further hardship.

The court would still have to be satisfied that the grounds for divorce are proven and valid under Muslim law.