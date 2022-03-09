Singapore residents to be invited to enrol with a GP as first line of care

SINGAPORE: Residents here will be invited to enrol with a general practitioner (GP) of their choice as their first line of care from next year, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Mar 9).

The GPs, also called family physicians, will support these individuals throughout their life for different health needs to ensure continuity of care, MOH said in a press release.

Speaking during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that MOH will probably start with people in their 40s and above.

“That is when chronic illnesses may start to set in. We will have to build up the participation base progressively,” Mr Ong said.

Residents will be enrolled based on where they live. Currently, close to nine in 10 residents visit a family physician or hospital near their home.

However, people can choose GPs far away from their home, MOH said, giving the example of those who continue to visit doctors from their childhood.

Even after enrolment, people can make changes when the need arises, for instance, when they move to a new house.

The initiative is a major part of a new strategy called Healthier SG which outlines a “major reform of the healthcare sector”, including the integration of GPs into the public healthcare ecosystem and focus on preventive care.

“Studies have shown that people who go to only one family doctor consistently, are generally healthier and have fewer hospitalisation and emergency department visits,” Mr Ong said.

This is because the doctor and the care team know them well and can better detect early signs of any problems timely and accurately, he added.

Only three in five Singaporeans currently have a regular doctor, he noted.

The rest tend to doctor-hop, for instance, to one doctor for hypertension medicine and another doctor for a medical certificate for cough and cold, Mr Ong said.

“There is no one family doctor who knows our overall health condition and family health history well enough, to be able to see the link between different care episodes,” he said.