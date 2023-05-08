Parliament passes Bill to improve enforcement of maintenance payments in family justice cases

SINGAPORE: Parliament on Monday (May 8) passed amendments to several pieces of legislation aimed at improving the enforcement of maintenance payments and reducing acrimony in divorce cases.

The Family Justice Courts can order parties to make maintenance payments to wives, children, incapacitated husbands and parents. Enforcement kicks in when parties do not comply with these orders.

Cases of non-compliance have been “fairly high”, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam told parliament.

From 2017 to 2019, an annual average of 2,700 enforcement applications were made. Of these, 15 to 20 per cent were repeat applications made in the same year, with some applicants making three to four applications to enforce the same maintenance order in a year.

The Family Justice Reform Bill establishes a new Maintenance Enforcement Process that will be carried out by Maintenance Enforcement Officers (MEOs).

MEOs will have the power to obtain information about parties’ assets and means directly from entities including government agencies like the Central Provident Fund Board and Housing and Development Board, as well as banks and The Central Depository.

This is a "game changer” that will allow the court to better distinguish between respondents who cannot pay and those who refuse to pay, Mr Shanmugam said.

“This power will be subject to safeguards, including restrictions on the use of information obtained by MEOs, and in some cases, requiring MEOs to obtain a court order when seeking information from third parties,” he added.

To strengthen deterrence, the Bill also provides for the court to issue a Show-Payment Order specifying a term of imprisonment if the respondent fails to show proof of payment.

The Bill also covers other amendments to strengthen elements of “therapeutic justice” in family justice proceedings, make them simpler and more efficient and ensure fair outcomes.