More ultra-wealthy families setting up offices in Singapore, and they’re not just coming from Asia

SINGAPORE: More super-rich families are setting up offices in Singapore to manage their wealth, with the number of such offices nearly doubling from two years ago.

Singapore currently has about 700 family offices, up from 400 in end-2020 and up sevenfold from 2017, according to government estimates.

These families are coming not only from Asia, but also Europe and America. Demand from Asia is particularly prominent though, given that private wealth in the region has grown faster than elsewhere in the world, industry observers said.

“The pandemic has prompted numerous affluent families to reconsider their wealth management and succession plans to better prepare against future uncertainty,” said Bank of Singapore’s head of family office advisory Carrie Ng.

“Besides Asian family offices, an increasing number of non-Asian families are coming to Singapore to either set up family offices or satellite offices to capture and support their investments in the region.”

The increase has been fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced ultra-high net worth individuals and their families to rethink how to safeguard and grow their wealth for future generations, said Deloitte’s private leader for Southeast Asia Richard Loi.

They are also drawn to Singapore with its strong track record as a financial and weath management hub, other experts said.

Observers noted several factors that give Singapore an edge over other financial hubs like Hong Kong, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

These include having a stable political and regulatory environment, a developed financial services sector and trained workforce, as well as good living standards with established healthcare and education infrastructure.

Geography is another reason, with Singapore seen as a gateway to Asia. This is attractive to those who desire to be closer to their investments in the region, said Mr Loi.

Singapore has also been providing support for family offices through targeted tax incentives. Additionally, the launch of the Global-Asia Family Office Circle network in 2021 allows a “trusted ecosystem” for industry players to collaborate and share best practices, said Ms Foo Mee Har, chief executive of the Wealth Management Institute and Member of Parliament.