MSF working with social service agencies to better deal with family violence cases

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is working with social service agencies to develop a common assessment and intervention framework to deal with cases of family violence, said its Minister of State Sun Xueling in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 12).

"This framework will enable frontline professionals to better identify family violence cases, make timely referrals and facilitate discussion of cases across agencies where relevant, and support the agencies in managing the risks and addressing needs of both survivors and perpetrators," Ms Sun said.

She was responding to questions by three Members of Parliament who asked about the support available to victims and whether authorities can take a more proactive approach towards preventing family violence.

A government task force on family violence said last year that there has been a steady increase in the number of enquiries and new cases on family violence received by social service centres.

There were 1,103 new cases taken up in FY2020 by family violence specialist centres and the PAVE Integrated Service for Individual and Family Protection Specialist Centre, an increase from 966 in FY2019 and 891 in FY2018, according to a report by the task force.

SUPPORT FOR SURVIVORS

On Wednesday, Ms Sun said that MSF works closely with the community-based family violence specialist centres (FVSCs) and PAVE to provide support to people who experience any form of violence regardless of gender.

These include safety planning to reduce the risk of violence reoccurring, facilitating alternative safe accommodation for survivors and supporting them through the personal protection order application process.

Beyond addressing immediate safety risks, the centres also provide counselling to survivors such as those who experience trauma as a result of the violence.

“There are also various support and therapeutic groups run by the community, including FVPCs and PAVE for survivors of family or sexual violence to speak about their experiences in a safe and supportive environment,” Ms Sun said.

Survivors who have mental health or trauma needs are also able to seek services from professionals in restructured hospitals, including those with specialised trauma clinics, she added.