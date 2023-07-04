From Emergency Orders to e-tagging: Changes to Women's Charter to better protect family violence victims

SINGAPORE: Amendments to Singapore's Women’s Charter were passed on Tuesday (Jul 4) with the aims of better protecting victims of family violence and giving the government more powers to deal with such cases.

Presenting a Bill for a second reading in parliament, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling noted that the Women’s Charter - a legislative Act passed in 1961 - provides protection for all survivors of family violence, regardless of gender.

Last year, about 2,000 personal protection order (PPO) applications were made to the Family Justice Courts, of which 25 per cent were made by men, she said.

The latest changes will give the Women's Charter a more comprehensive framework against family violence, said Ms Sun.

Here are the key amendments to the Act:

UPDATED DEFINITIONS

The existing definition of “family violence” has been updated to make clear that it includes physical, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse.

One example is controlling or coercive behaviour - where perpetrators threaten to withhold monthly allowances from their spouses, constantly call to check on their whereabouts, and isolate them from friends or family, including by not allowing them to leave the house.

These “egregious” forms of controlling behaviour can cause distress or mental harm to a survivor, and would now be considered emotional or psychological abuse.