FAQ: What cancer patients need to know about changes to treatment claims under MediShield Life

What is covered by the 'positive list'?

The list will cover 90 per cent of existing treatments in the public sector. Among these treatments, most are deemed to be clinically proven and cost-effective.

However, some commonly used treatments that do not meet the clinical and cost effectiveness criteria will also be included. Such treatments will be assigned a claim limit similar to their subsidised alternatives.

You can find the list of drugs on MOH's website. The list will be updated every four months.

How about those undergoing treatment that is not on the "positive list"?

"There is a small proportion of patients who may find that their current treatment will either no longer be claimable or have the claim limit lowered with no subsidy extended," added the Health Ministry.

The changes will be implemented in September next year to "allow sufficient time" for existing patients to complete their current course of treatment and adjust their treatment plans, where needed, to another treatment that is "efficacious, cost-effective and eligible" for MediShield Life claims and subsidies, said MOH.

How much can I claim from MediSave?

The MediSave withdrawal limits for outpatient chemotherapy and outpatient cancer scans will be adjusted in tandem with the MediShield Life changes.

Patients may claim S$1,200 per month for cancer drug treatments with MediShield Life claim limit above S$5,400, and $600 per month for other treatments on the "positive list".

They may also claim an additional S$600 per year for cancer drug services and/or other cancer scans, including post-treatment monitoring and radiotherapy.

How many treatments will be subsidised?

Subsidised patients in public healthcare institutions currently receive up to 75 per cent subsidy for drugs under the Standard Drug List and Medication Assistance Fund.

Following price negotiations with drug manufacturers to achieve better drug prices and cost-effectiveness, 55 more cancer drugs qualify for such subsidies.

This will increase support for about 150 cancer drug treatments.