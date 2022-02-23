FAQ: How you can help ease the pressure on the healthcare system amid surge in COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: As COVID-19 cases surge above the 26,000 mark on Tuesday (Feb 22), the Ministry of Health (MOH) called for "public cooperation and assistance", with healthcare workers under severe pressure to deal with the increasing caseloads.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised has quadrupled in less than a month. As of noon on Tuesday, there were 1,608 people hospitalised. A month ago, that number was 401.

Hospitals, polyclinics and general practitioners are "very busy", the Health Ministry said, adding that it may take a few weeks before the transmission wave peaks and subsides.

And while the number of patients needing oxygen supplementation and intensive care unit (ICU) care is not high, there is a surge in demand for hospital beds.

MOH is ramping up hospitals' capacities, and putting patients in COVID-19 Treatment Facilities (CTFs) as much as possible, while spreading the load with private hospitals.

Healthcare manpower has also been supplemented with the SG Healthcare Corps and Singapore Armed Forces medics, and protocols have been further adjusted so more people can recover at home.

Despite this, many patients are still going to hospitals, polyclinics and GP clinics with no or mild symptoms. This adds a "significant workload" to healthcare providers who are already under "significant pressure and stress", said MOH.

In recent days, the authorities have outlined ways in which people can help ease the burden on the healthcare system. This is a summary of some of their key suggestions and recommendations:

If I test positive for COVID-19, what should I do?

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 in a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) should see a doctor if they are feeling unwell. There is no need to rush to a hospital's Accident and Emergency (A&E) department to get tested.

Visit a doctor via private transport or ask for a telemedicine consult. The doctor will advise on the next steps.