FAQ: What you need to know about the new vaccinated travel lanes for Germany and Brunei

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be launching quarantine-free travel lanes for vaccinated passengers from Germany and Brunei Darussalam next month, as it further moves to reopen its borders.

Under the vaccinated travel lanes, passengers who are fully vaccinated and arriving from Germany or Brunei from Sep 8 will not have to serve a stay-home notice in Singapore, the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced on Thursday (Aug 19).

Instead, they will have to take four COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests – a pre-departure test within 48 hours of the scheduled flight, an on-arrival test at Changi Airport, and post-arrival tests on days three and seven at a designated clinic in Singapore.

Here’s what you need to know about the new vaccinated travel lanes, and what they mean for your long-awaited overseas holiday.

Q: Which group of passengers are covered under the vaccinated travel lanes?

A: The vaccinated travel lanes will be open for all travel purposes, whether for leisure, business or to visit family. Any passenger who is fully vaccinated and travelling from Germany or Brunei qualifies for travel under the scheme, as long as they fulfil the requirements.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or other vaccines listed under the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use list, such as Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

This also means that children under the age of 12 in Singapore, who cannot be vaccinated yet, cannot travel through the vaccinated travel lanes.