FAQ: What you need to know before heading for a night out

SINGAPORE: Nightlife in Singapore is back, with establishments reopening after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Apr 4, the government announced it would allow nightclubs, discotheques and karaoke places to reopen their doors, as part of further easing of COVID-19 safety measures.

Such establishments are subject to the safe management measures imposed on food and beverage outlets, retail liquor establishments and live performances where applicable, authorities said.

Planning to dance or sing the night away soon? Here are some things you need to take note of:

DO I NEED TO TAKE A COVID-19 TEST?

Will there be dancing at the place you’re going to? If the answer is yes, then you need to take a supervised COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART).

That’s required for any place that allows patrons to dance “as an intended activity”. The test is valid for 24 hours and must cover the entire duration of the activity or event.

While this applies mainly to nightclubs and discotheques, other establishments – including food and beverage outlets, bars, pubs and karaoke businesses – could also require one if they're planning to allow dancing among patrons.

Some places offer in-house testing, so you can simply put on your dancing shoes and get swabbed there. For others, you may need to make your own arrangements to get tested before you go. Remote testing at a Ministry of Health (MOH) approved provider is also accepted.

Zouk is working with four partners to provide supervised testing: Bethesda Medical Centre, Parkway Shenton, Doctor Anywhere and Speedoc.

Zouk's chief financial officer Alex Phua said that about half of its guests get tested on-site, noting that this is a “higher proportion than expected”.

“I thought most would be doing the remote testing before they come,” he said. To minimise crowds and waiting times, he encouraged guests to come tested.

If you’re planning to get the on-site test, remember to allocate extra time.