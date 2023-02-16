About 100 people evacuated after shop fire at Far East Shopping Centre

SINGAPORE: About 100 people were evacuated from Far East Shopping Centre on Wednesday night (Feb 15) after a fire broke out at a jewellery store on the first floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 10.30pm.

Photos and videos taken by CNA readers showed smoke outside jewellery store House of Hung and firefighters trying to gain access to the shop along Orchard Road.

The fire involved the contents of a display cabinet, said SCDF.

"SCDF conducted forced entry into the unit and extinguished the fire using a water jet," it added.

The police and SCDF evacuated about 30 people, while about 70 people self-evacuated before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.