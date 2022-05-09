'Far too many' workplace fatalities, safety standards and practices 'seem to have slipped': PM Lee

SINGAPORE: There have been "far too many" workplace fatalities this year, and safety standards and practices "seem to have slipped", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (May 9).

There were 20 workplace fatalities between Jan 1 and May 6, many of which could have been prevented with basic safety and health measures, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council on Sunday.

Of the 20 people who died between Jan 1 and May 6, 10 were in April.

"This is far too many, and not acceptable," said Mr Lee in a Facebook post.

"We have been working hard for years to prevent workplace accidents, especially deaths," he added.

"We have made good progress. But with our economy reopening and activities ramping up, safety standards and practices seem to have slipped.

"Accident rates have gone up, and we have lost ground. We must put this right."