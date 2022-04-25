Strong demand expected for HDB flats at redeveloped Farrer Park site, 4-room prices above S$500,000: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Property analysts expect strong demand for the upcoming public housing estate in Farrer Park, given its desirable location and amenities.

About 1,600 flats will be built on a 10ha site in Farrer Park, the Housing & Development Board said on Monday (Apr 25), adding that the area will be redeveloped with integrated sports and recreational facilities.

"This seems to be the first (Build-to-Order) project to be built with a sports theme in recent years," said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.

"Usually, thematic developments are found in private housing. Therefore, it is rare to find HDB flats being conceptualised and built according to a specific theme. Usually such developments may have a stronger appeal to buyers," she said.

The development's proximity to the city centre, as well as its amenities, are likely to appeal to a wide range of Singaporeans, said PropNex’s head of research and content Wong Siew Ying.

This includes City Square Mall, Mustafa Centre, Tekka Market, Piccadilly Galleria, as well as a number of schools including Farrer Park Primary School, St Joseph’s Institution Junior and Anglo-Chinese School (Junior).