Farrer Park site to be redeveloped with 1,600 new HDB flats and integrated sports facilities
SINGAPORE: A 10ha site in Farrer Park will be redeveloped into a new public housing estate with about 1,600 HDB flats, as well as sports and recreational facilities.
The flats are slated to be launched in the next three years, said the Housing & Development Board (HDB), Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a joint press release on Monday (Apr 25).
The site - bounded by Dorset Road, Keng Lee Road, Hampshire Road and Race Course Road - was where Singapore’s first racecourse was established in 1843.
Located near Little India and Farrer Park MRT stations, it has been earmarked for residential use since 1998 under URA's Master Plan.
"The development of the site is in line with the Government’s commitment to redevelop brownfield sites where possible," said the agencies.
"In addition, its proximity to the city centre will provide options for younger families looking for public housing near to their parents for better mutual care and support, with a shorter commute to workplaces in the city.
INTEGRATED SPORTS AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES
In drawing up the development plans, authorities said they have been engaging various stakeholders since 2018, including the heritage and sports community.
"The upcoming housing projects will be seamlessly integrated with new and redeveloped sports and recreational facilities. This will strengthen the unique identity of Farrer Park as a social and sporting node," said the agencies, adding that the facilities will be open to everyone.
About 20 per cent of the site will be set aside as open spaces for sports and recreational uses. It will include an approximately 1.2ha central green space comprising a field and a park.
The boxing gym that was the former training ground for the Singapore Amateur Boxing Association and venue for boxing tournaments will be retained.
It will be converted to a multi-purpose community sporting space, and agencies said they will ensure that works on the building “will capture the architectural character and retain key features of the building”.
This will be integrated within one of the housing development projects for residents’ easy access, they added.
In addition, sports facilities will be incorporated within the multi-storey car park, designed so that the ground floor can be set aside for sporting activities.
“This will complement the other facilities around the estate such as 3-Generation playgrounds and fitness corners, creating a seamless experience for users and encouraging the community to keep fit and stay active,” said the agencies.
A jogging track will also weave through the entire housing estate to connect the various sports and recreational facilities.
NEW SPORTS CENTRE
A new sports centre will be built at the site of the existing Farrer Park Swimming Complex and will include swimming pools and other sporting facilities.
Although it was mentioned at the 2019 Draft Master Plan Exhibition that the swimming complex will be retained, authorities have assessed that it will not be feasible to retain it due to various technical considerations.
“In particular, the existing pool shows signs of listing (indicative of ground settlement issues) and the pool filtration and underground piping system are dated and in need of a complete overhaul to ensure the quality of the pool facilities,” said the agencies.
"Given this, the refurbishment of the swimming complex would not be cost-effective."