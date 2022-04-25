Farrer Park site to be redeveloped with 1,600 new HDB flats and integrated sports facilities

SINGAPORE: A 10ha site in Farrer Park will be redeveloped into a new public housing estate with about 1,600 HDB flats, as well as sports and recreational facilities.

The flats are slated to be launched in the next three years, said the Housing & Development Board (HDB), Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a joint press release on Monday (Apr 25).

The site - bounded by Dorset Road, Keng Lee Road, Hampshire Road and Race Course Road - was where Singapore’s first racecourse was established in 1843.

Located near Little India and Farrer Park MRT stations, it has been earmarked for residential use since 1998 under URA's Master Plan.

"The development of the site is in line with the Government’s commitment to redevelop brownfield sites where possible," said the agencies.

"In addition, its proximity to the city centre will provide options for younger families looking for public housing near to their parents for better mutual care and support, with a shorter commute to workplaces in the city.