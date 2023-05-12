FAS chief apologises after terse response to social media comment on SEA Games thrashing

SINGAPORE: The acting president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) apologised on Friday (May 12) after a curt response to a comment on Singapore's 7-0 defeat by Malaysia at the SEA Games.

The result on Thursday was Singapore's worst since since a 5-0 beating by Thailand at the last edition. It also ensured the under-22 footballers ended their campaign bottom of the group and with no wins for the first time since 1987.

The FAS chief Bernard Tan had responded to a comment on his Instagram account calling for his resignation. The user, nic_8276, added: "You (Tan) are not worthy of the paycheck."

In response, Mr Tan said he is not paid and proposed a "one-time offer".

"Instead of abusing me here. Abuse me face to face. Let's meet," wrote Mr Tan. " Drop me an email ... I will leave your comment for 24 hours. After which I will delete you. It's my wall."

His Instagram account has since been set to private.