Singapore

Police investigating case of dispute at Fat Po restaurant in Punggol
Police said on Mar 14, 2022, they were investigating an incident at Fat Po restaurant in Punggol. (Photo: Facebook/Hawkers United - Dabao 2020/Tan Carol)

Firdaus Hamzah
14 Mar 2022 01:51PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 01:50PM)
SINGAPORE: The police said on Monday (Mar 14) that they were investigating an incident at a restaurant in Punggol.

In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to a case of dispute along Tebing Lane on Saturday.

In a Facebook post which has since gone viral, it was claimed that two men were aggressive and hostile towards staff at Fat Po, a restaurant at Tebing Lane. 

The post, which was published on Sunday at noon, said one of the man started smoking at his table and appeared to persist in his actions while a staff member tried to tell him that smoking was not allowed.

The post described one of the men as having smashed a plate on the ground while the other is alleged to have pushed a female staff member.

The post added that a customer from another table told the two men to stop the harassment. He was then said to have been challenged to a fight by one of the two men, who only left when this other customer called the police.

Source: CNA/fh(ac)

