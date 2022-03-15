Logo
Police investigating two men in case of public nuisance at Punggol restaurant
Photo illustration of a man in handcuffs. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Firdaus Hamzah
15 Mar 2022 05:17PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 05:17PM)
SINGAPORE: Two men in their fifties are under investigation regarding a case of public nuisance at a restaurant in Punggol, the police said on Tuesday (Mar 15).

The police said they had received "a call for assistance at a food establishment along Tebing Lane" on Saturday at about 8.25pm. 

Two men were allegedly seen behaving in an unruly manner towards several service staff and had purportedly thrown a plate onto the floor before leaving the premises, said the police.

Officers established the identities of the two men, aged 55 and 59, through ground enquiries and CCTV footage.

A widely circulated Facebook post published on Sunday and describing an incident at Fat Po, a restaurant at Tebing Lane, claimed that two men were aggressive and hostile towards staff at the restaurant.

The offence of public nuisance carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine up to S$2,000, or both. 

Source: CNA/fh(ac)

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us