Death of Myanmar maid: Woman jailed for joining daughter in one of Singapore's worst maid abuse cases

SINGAPORE: A woman who joined her daughter in abusing a maid until she died of a brain injury has been sentenced to 14 years' jail.

Prema S Naraynasamy, 64, was given the sentence on Monday (Jan 9) over the abuse of 24-year-old Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don.

Prema had pleaded guilty in November to 48 charges, mostly of voluntarily causing hurt to a maid.

Her acts of abuse include: Pouring or spraying water on the 24-year-old maid, kicking, punching and slapping her, grabbing her by the neck, pulling her up by her hair and "spinning" her head violently.

She also hit the maid with tools like a spatula, a towel and a detergent bottle, and watched as the maid used the toilet.

The domestic helper died of brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck on Jul 26, 2016, after 14 months of repeated abuse.

She was punched, stamped on and starved until she was only 24kg. In the days before she died, she was tied to a window grille at night and assaulted if she tried to rummage for food from the dustbin.