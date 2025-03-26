One killed in accident at Holland Village

SINGAPORE: A person was killed in an accident at Holland Village on Wednesday morning (Mar 26).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident along Holland Avenue at about 6.50am. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, added SCDF.

CNA has contacted the police for more information.

At around 7.30am, ACS (International), which is located in the area, said in a Facebook post that it was aware of an accident in Holland Village.

In a WhatsApp message to parents seen by CNA, the school said it had been notified of a “serious accident” at the intersection of Holland Avenue and Taman Warna, outside the Cold Storage at Holland Village.

“Traffic is currently being redirected so if you are commuting by car to school Principal Gavin has suggested to drop off your kids before that intersection,” it read.

Bus service 61, which usually stops outside Holland Village MRT station, was redirected at about 8.30am due to the accident.

A picture of the scene at around 8.40am shows police officers setting up a blue tent, obscured by a white cover.