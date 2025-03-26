Pedestrian killed in accident at Holland Village, minibus driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A driver was arrested on Wednesday (Mar 26) following a fatal accident in Holland Village involving a 76-year-old man.

In response to CNA's queries, the police said they were alerted at about 6.50am to an accident involving a minibus and a pedestrian along Holland Avenue towards Commonwealth Avenue.

The 76-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

"A 74-year-old male minibus driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Anglo-Chinese School (International), which is located in the area, said in a Facebook post at about 7.30am that it was aware of an accident in Holland Village.

In a WhatsApp message to parents seen by CNA, the school said it had been notified of a “serious accident” at the intersection of Holland Avenue and Taman Warna, outside the Cold Storage at Holland Village.

“Traffic is currently being redirected so if you are commuting by car to school Principal Gavin has suggested to drop off your kids before that intersection,” it read.

Bus service 61, which usually stops outside Holland Village MRT station, was redirected at about 8.30am due to the accident.

A picture of the scene at around 8.40am shows police officers setting up a blue tent, obscured by a white cover.