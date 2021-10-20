Fatal PIE accident: Workers who died were seated closest to impact at back of the lorry, says coroner

SINGAPORE: Two foreign workers who died after the lorry they were in collided with a stationary truck along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) were seated in the back of the lorry, closest to the cabin.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda on Wednesday (Oct 20) found that Mr Hossain Toffazal, a 33-year-old Bangladeshi national, and Mr Sugunan Sudheeshmon, a 28-year-old Indian national, had died of multiple injuries consistent with a road traffic accident.

Mr Hossain and Mr Sugunan were in the back of a lorry along with 14 other workers from Bright Asia Construction on the day of the accident on Apr 20 this year, the court heard.

On the morning of the accident, the truck driver drove his vehicle, registered to Evergreen Waste Management, along Lane 3 or 4 of the PIE towards Changi when he heard the sound of a tyre bursting.

He stopped the truck on the road shoulder before the Jalan Bahar exit, but as the road shoulder was narrow, the truck partially protruded into Lane 5 of the 5-lane carriageway.

The driver turned on the truck's hazard lights to warn other approaching motorists and exited the vehicle to check the tyres. One of the tyres was punctured, he found.

THE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

Meanwhile, the deceased and their colleagues were picked up by their lorry driver at their dormitory in Tuas South.

Mr Hossain and Mr Sugunan sat in the back of the lorry, on the left side closest to the cabin. Another 14 workers also sat in the back.