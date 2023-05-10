2 fatalities and 1 injury from falls onto LRT tracks in past 10 years: Amy Khor

SINGAPORE: There have been two fatalities and one injury from falls onto LRT train tracks in the past decade, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor on Wednesday (May 10).



Dr Khor was responding in Parliament to Member of Parliament Yeo Wan Ling's (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol) question on the number of fatalities and injuries from falls onto LRT tracks in the past 10 years.

Ms Yeo's question came after an incident at Cove LRT station - situated in her constituency - along the Punggol East loop on Mar 23, where a 33-year-old woman was found lying motionless on the train track near the station platform.

She was pronounced dead, with no foul play suspected from preliminary investigations.

Noting that glass panel barriers have been installed at LRT platforms since 2018, Ms Yeo said that there is still a gap where train doors would be.

"Given that our Punggol LRT stations can be quite crowded during peak hours, especially when children are headed to school. Our Punggol residents are very concerned about the safety of commuters, especially children," said Ms Yeo.

She asked if there have been any technical breakthroughs on door installations at LRT platforms, and if not, what additional safety measures could be implemented to prevent accidental falls onto LRT train tracks.

In response, Dr Khor noted that LRT stations are smaller than MRT stations, and that installing platform screen doors would require more space for power, communications and signal control rooms. This would take up more waiting space from commuters.

"As (Ms Yeo) has said, sometimes the platform can be quite crowded. So this actually may not improve the safety of our commuters," Dr Khor said.

"Nonetheless, let me assure member that we will continue to look into the feasibility of (platform screen doors) taking into account any new technologies that may come into the market."

She added that public transport operators are looking into technology, such as video analytics, to provide early alerts in the case of track intrusions.

Apart from the fixed barriers, the operators have also increased the number of announcements and signs in LRT stations to remind commuters of safety practices, in addition to installing tactile warning studs and strips along the platform.