Emotionally ‘very shaken’: Father of girl killed in Chinatown crash mourns as Indonesian community rallies

SINGAPORE: Indonesians in Singapore have rallied around compatriot Ashar Ardianto, 30, as he struggles to cope with the trauma of losing his six-year-old daughter in a Chinatown road accident, an ordeal that an Indonesian embassy spokesperson says has left him emotionally “very shaken”.

Mr Ashar’s wife, Ms Raisha Anindra Pascasiswi, 31, remains in Singapore General Hospital’s (SGH) High Dependency Unit (HDU), though she is now able to communicate. Deputy Chief of Mission Thomas Ardian Siregar told CNA that she is still weak due to the severity of her injuries and continues to be hospitalised.

The Indonesian Embassy has also arranged accommodation for Mr Ashar while he remains in Singapore to be near his wife. Mr Thomas said he is currently staying at the Ambassador’s Residence, after Ambassador Hotmangaradja Pandjaitan agreed to host him.

“For now, Mr Ashar is staying at the Ambassador’s Residence … while we await his wife’s treatment at the hospital,” he said, adding that staying there allows the embassy to respond quickly if he needs help.

The Ascott hotel chain had separately offered complimentary accommodation for Mr Ashar, saying it “has reached out to the Indonesia Embassy to offer complimentary accommodation to support him during this difficult period”.

“Physically, he appears fine. But emotionally, he is clearly very shaken,” said Mr Thomas, adding that Mr Ashar sometimes has to pause mid-conversation.

“Psychologically, it is still very hard for him to accept.”

Mr Ashar has declined media interviews.

FUNDRAISING EFFORTS, LEGAL AID

The fatal accident happened on Feb 6 at around noon when the family - Mr Ashar, Ms Raisha, their daughter Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani and their two-year-old son - were crossing a street near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, located along South Bridge Road.

A dark-coloured electric car, reportedly exiting an adjacent car park and making a right turn, struck Ms Raisha and Sheyna. Mr Ashar, who was pushing a stroller with their younger son, was slightly ahead and was not hit.