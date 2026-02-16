Emotionally ‘very shaken’: Father of girl killed in Chinatown crash mourns as Indonesian community rallies
Mr Ashar Ardianto is physically well but emotionally overwhelmed, an Indonesian embassy spokesperson says, as his wife remains in SGH’s High Dependency Unit and fundraising efforts grow to cover her medical costs.
SINGAPORE: Indonesians in Singapore have rallied around compatriot Ashar Ardianto, 30, as he struggles to cope with the trauma of losing his six-year-old daughter in a Chinatown road accident, an ordeal that an Indonesian embassy spokesperson says has left him emotionally “very shaken”.
Mr Ashar’s wife, Ms Raisha Anindra Pascasiswi, 31, remains in Singapore General Hospital’s (SGH) High Dependency Unit (HDU), though she is now able to communicate. Deputy Chief of Mission Thomas Ardian Siregar told CNA that she is still weak due to the severity of her injuries and continues to be hospitalised.
The Indonesian Embassy has also arranged accommodation for Mr Ashar while he remains in Singapore to be near his wife. Mr Thomas said he is currently staying at the Ambassador’s Residence, after Ambassador Hotmangaradja Pandjaitan agreed to host him.
“For now, Mr Ashar is staying at the Ambassador’s Residence … while we await his wife’s treatment at the hospital,” he said, adding that staying there allows the embassy to respond quickly if he needs help.
The Ascott hotel chain had separately offered complimentary accommodation for Mr Ashar, saying it “has reached out to the Indonesia Embassy to offer complimentary accommodation to support him during this difficult period”.
“Physically, he appears fine. But emotionally, he is clearly very shaken,” said Mr Thomas, adding that Mr Ashar sometimes has to pause mid-conversation.
“Psychologically, it is still very hard for him to accept.”
Mr Ashar has declined media interviews.
FUNDRAISING EFFORTS, LEGAL AID
The fatal accident happened on Feb 6 at around noon when the family - Mr Ashar, Ms Raisha, their daughter Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani and their two-year-old son - were crossing a street near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, located along South Bridge Road.
A dark-coloured electric car, reportedly exiting an adjacent car park and making a right turn, struck Ms Raisha and Sheyna. Mr Ashar, who was pushing a stroller with their younger son, was slightly ahead and was not hit.
Sheyna suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at SGH shortly after the accident. Her remains were repatriated to Jakarta and she was buried on Feb 8 at Tanah Kusir Public Cemetery.
In the days since, Indonesian community groups in Singapore and beyond have mobilised to raise funds for the family, even as the Indonesian Embassy works behind the scenes to help with practical arrangements, such as accommodation and legal support.
Mr Thomas said the embassy has been “touched and grateful” by the empathy shown by Indonesians here, describing it as a source of strength for the family during an intensely difficult period.
“Support like this strengthens the victim’s family, especially as they face these difficult days,” he said, noting that initiatives from Indonesian community groups have helped lighten the burden.
Ms Raisha’s former classmates and the University of Indonesia Alumni Association (ILUNI FIB UI) have launched fundraising efforts as medical costs mount. Ms Raisha graduated from the university's Chinese Literature programme in 2017.
Ms Reynilda Hendryatie, leader of diaspora group Indonesians in Singapore Communication Forum (FKMIS), told CNA on Feb 11 her organisation has been spreading word of the family’s situation through its diaspora network.
“In FKMIS, we are only spreading the word about the condition of the family,” she said, adding that FKMIS does not directly handle donations. They are being collected by a family representative and channelled directly to the family.
Ms Reynilda said the funds are expected to go mainly towards the hospital bills.
“Mostly for hospital (expenses), because the hospital bill is piling up,” she said.
In an Instagram post, FKMIS said it was helping to channel donations through a family representative, identified only as Ms Cornelia.
CNA contacted Ms Cornelia for details on the amount of donations collected to date but did not receive a response.
As Singapore Police Force (SPF) investigations continue, the Indonesian Embassy said it is also supporting the family on the legal front.
The driver, a 38-year-old woman, was arrested on the day of the incident for driving without reasonable consideration causing death, said SPF.
Mr Thomas said the embassy remains in close contact with SPF and continues to request updates.
The Indonesian Embassy told CNA it understands that the driver has been released on bail in accordance with Singapore law.
When contacted by CNA on Feb 16, SPF said investigations are ongoing and it is unable to provide further details at this time.
The embassy has also provided the family with a lawyer who is acting pro bono.
“So there are no legal fees,” Mr Thomas said.
He added that the embassy is still exploring options for medical expenses and discussing possible solutions, though no final decision has been made.
SHEYNA WAS BRIGHT, CHEERFUL: SCHOOL PRINCIPAL
Anna Nuryana Liza Adriani, principal of Erlass Pejaten Kindergarten in South Jakarta where Sheyna was enrolled, said her staff members were initially stunned and heartbroken, especially because Sheyna had been happily talking about her holiday plans.
Speaking to CNA, Mrs Anna described her as “bright” and “cheerful”, with a level of maturity beyond her years, and said her parents were cooperative and actively took part in school activities.
On the Monday after the news broke, Sheyna’s classmates gathered to pray together, Mrs Anna said.
She also expressed hope that the legal process would continue “so justice would be done for Sheyna”.
Her K2 teacher, Ms Raden Tati Hamdiah, said Sheyna was deeply missed.
“Sheyna was always very enthusiastic about coming to school. She loved learning, was bright and cheerful, and enjoyed playing with her friends,” she told CNA, adding that she hopes the family will find strength and support to get through the difficult period ahead.
For now, Mr Thomas said the priority is to help Mr Ashar cope day by day - as his wife continues to recover and investigation progresses - encouraged by the solidarity shown by Indonesians in Singapore.