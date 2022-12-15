Father gets jail for molesting daughter, judge raps him for victim-shaming at trial

SINGAPORE: A man accused of molesting his daughter repeatedly from when she was as young as 10 was sentenced to jail on Thursday (Dec 15), with the judge rapping him for "victim-shaming" at trial.

The 54-year-old man had denied the five molestation charges and called relatives to testify for him during the trial, with his wife claiming that her daughter was sexually active though she was underage.

He was convicted at the close of trial and sentenced on Thursday to four years, 10 months and four weeks' jail. Of this, the four weeks is in lieu of caning.

The man maintains his innocence and intends to appeal against the conviction and sentence.

In sentencing, the judge said that the defence amounted to victim-shaming, with witnesses being called to add on that the victim was sexually promiscuous.

He said it was already established that the victim had sexual intercourse with other males, and it was not necessary for other witnesses to add on regarding her promiscuity.

The offender's sexual assault against his daughter began in 2011 when she was nine or 10 and persisted until 2017, said the judge.

The acts were highly egregious and appalling in nature, he said. The offender premeditated the crimes, acting when he was alone or family members were sleeping.

The victim suffers psychological damage as a result and has adjustment disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The judge said the offender exposed his daughter to undue trauma and anxiety by embarking on the tactic of victim-shaming at trial.



He had highlighted that his daughter was highly sexualised and promiscuous in nature.

At trial, the offender's lawyer Wee Hong Shern had raised the fact that the victim had had sex with a man she met online when she was 12.

She also previously lodged a false report of molestation against someone else, he said.

The man claimed that his daughter had fabricated the allegations against him as she "resents" him for confronting her over her purportedly promiscuous lifestyle.

He claimed that they had many arguments over it, including one occasion where he threatened to report the victim for underage sex.

He claimed that he was seldom at home at night as he was a gambler operating online gambling facilities at the time of the offences.

The offender's wife was in court to support her husband on Thursday.

The prosecutor said the defence's arguments were "classic victim-blaming".

The judge said that the victim's sexual promiscuity is the exact result of the man's offending.

The man is out on bail pending appeal.