Five-country defence pact should stay 'nimble, yet steadfast' to founding principles: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: In order for a five-nation defence pact established 50 years ago to remain relevant, it should be "nimble, yet steadfast" to its founding principles, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking on Thursday (Oct 21) during a joint call between the defence ministers of the countries making up the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), Mr Lee described a geo-strategic environment that will continue to be "in flux".

"There will be new threats and geopolitical shifts that upend our operating assumptions and expectations," said Mr Lee.

"I encourage the FPDA to be nimble, yet steadfast to its founding principles, and to be a stabiliser for regional peace and development."

This would allow the defence pact to remain "successful and strategically relevant for many more years to come", he added.

The FPDA involves five nations: Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Britain. Under the defence pact, member states must consult each other in the event or threat of an armed attack on Malaysia or Singapore.

In his remarks, Mr Lee noted this year marked a "major milestone" for the defence arrangement.

"Fifty years ago, the FPDA was formed under special circumstances, as a consultative framework to provide critical security for two young nations in Southeast Asia following the withdrawal of British forces," he said.