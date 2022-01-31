Logo
More thundery showers expected in the first half of February: Met Service
More thundery showers expected in the first half of February: Met Service

Two women walk with umbrellas under the rain in Singapore on Jun 2, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Roslan RAHMAN)

31 Jan 2022 04:12PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 04:12PM)
SINGAPORE: More thundery showers are expected in the first half of February as north-east monsoon conditions continue, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Monday (Jan 31). 

The weather may be generally fair and warm over most parts of Singapore in the first few days of February, due to a mass of dry air over the region, it said.

But the monsoon rain band is then expected to move closer to the equator. That may bring thundery showers over parts of Singapore on most afternoons, with the showers extending into the evening on a few days, said the Met Service.

Widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected on a few days, it added. Overall, the rainfall for the first half of February is forecast to be above average.

Daily maximum temperatures could reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on a few days. On most days, the daily temperature is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

The February forecast saw a continuation of the north-east monsoon conditions that prevailed over Singapore in January.

Over the New Year period from Dec 31 to Jan 2, a monsoon surge over the equatorial South China Sea region brought cool and wet weather, said the Met Service.

That included the highest daily total rainfall for January on Jan 2, with 101.2mm recorded at Lower Peirce Reservoir.

However, after the wet start to the year, the weather was dry and warm on most days with a few days of passing showers.

The daily temperature last month ranged from 22.5 degrees Celsius to 35.4 degrees Celsius.

Most parts of Singapore recorded below-average rainfall in January, with the largest anomaly of 57 per cent below average recorded at Simei.

Source: CNA/dv

