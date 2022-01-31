More thundery showers expected in the first half of February: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More thundery showers are expected in the first half of February as north-east monsoon conditions continue, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Monday (Jan 31).

The weather may be generally fair and warm over most parts of Singapore in the first few days of February, due to a mass of dry air over the region, it said.

But the monsoon rain band is then expected to move closer to the equator. That may bring thundery showers over parts of Singapore on most afternoons, with the showers extending into the evening on a few days, said the Met Service.

Widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected on a few days, it added. Overall, the rainfall for the first half of February is forecast to be above average.

Daily maximum temperatures could reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on a few days. On most days, the daily temperature is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.