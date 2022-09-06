Felicia Teo case: Suspect gets new date to plead guilty to lesser offences including depositing her corpse

SINGAPORE: A man linked to the case of Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling, who was reported missing in 2007 and later presumed dead, is set to plead guilty to lowered charges including depositing her corpse.

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 37, was originally charged in December 2020 with the murder of Ms Teo, who was 19 when she went missing.

He was earlier accused of murdering her between 1.39am and 7.20am on Jun 30, 2007 at a flat in Block 19, Marine Terrace with suspected accomplice Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, who is at large.

However, in June this year, Ahmad Danial was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge and released from remand.

He was given six new charges, all of which are in common intention with Mr Ragil, meaning they allegedly committed the offences together.

The offences include depositing Ms Teo's corpse at the vicinity of Punggol Track 24 around Jun 30, 2007, misappropriating Ms Teo's handphone, Apple Macbook Pro and camera, as well as failing to report information about Ms Teo's death to the police.

The remaining offences are for giving false information to the police, fabricating false evidence by placing Ms Teo's phone in East Coast Park, and fabricating false evidence by making calls to Ms Teo's phone, leaving her voicemails and sending her messages on social media to create the false impression that both men believed Ms Teo was alive although they knew she was dead.

Ahmad Danial was set to plead guilty in July but the hearing was adjourned for both sides to resolve issues including the facts, sentencing and documentation.

He will next return to court on Oct 14 to enter his guilty plea and is out on bail of S$20,000.

Those convicted of depositing a corpse can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$2,000 or both.

Anyone who fabricates false evidence can be jailed up to seven years or fined.

The punishment for misappropriating the property of a dead person is up to three years' jail and a fine.

The penalty for omitting to give information to public servants as required by the law is up to one month's jail and a fine of up to S$500.

Anyone who gives false information to a public servant can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$1,000 or both.