First all-female F-15SG fighter crew say they make a good team

SINGAPORE: For Captain (CPT) Julie Lim, 28, and Lieutenant (LTA) Hannah Teo, 26, their journey to the cockpit of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) most advanced fighter jet was spent mostly together.

In 2016, they began flight training – called the basic wings course – at Pearce Air Base in Australia around the same time, where they flew the turboprop PC-21 planes.

The pair – CPT Lim slightly ahead of LTA Teo – then moved on to the advanced flying course in Cazaux Air Base in France to fly the M-346 advanced jet trainers.

“We graduated from our fighter wing course at around the same time in 2019, and that’s when we were both posted back to Singapore, where we are both in the 142 Squadron,” CPT Lim told reporters on Wednesday (Sep 22).