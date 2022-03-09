Ferry operator for services between Desaru and Singapore appointed

SINGAPORE: Resort company Desaru Coast Destination Resort has appointed Desaru Link Ferry Services, a subsidiary of ferry operator Batam Fast Ferry, to run services between Singapore and Desaru in Johor.

The announcement, made on Wednesday (Mar 9) in a joint press release by Desaru Coast and Batam Fast, came as Malaysia announced it would open its borders on Apr 1.

In response to CNA queries on when such services would begin, a spokesperson for Desaru Coast said: "The commencement of services between Singapore and Malaysia is dependent on border regulations of both countries and approval from both countries' maritime authority."

According to the press release, there will be two round trips from Singapore's Tanah Merah ferry terminal to Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal on Thursdays to Sundays, and one round trip on Mondays to Wednesday based on "market demand".

Ferries serving this route can carry between 150 and 338 passengers.

The frequency of services and the capacity of the ferries will increase as market conditions improve and the tourism industry recovers, said the resort and ferry operator.

"(An) international entry point such as this will bring multi-layered economic and social benefits to communities and businesses in the South Eastern Region of Johor," said Roslina Arbak, the managing director and chief executive officer of Desaru Development Holdings One.

Last year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob discussed launching a sea Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), possibly between Singapore and Desaru.

Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal was a proposed landing point for the sea VTL between Singapore and Desaru.