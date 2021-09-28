Fewer citizen births and marriages in 2020 as COVID-19 foiled plans for some couples

The median age at first marriage was 30.1 years for citizen grooms and 28.4 years for citizen brides, the same as in 2019.

The report added that about 30 per cent of the citizen marriages last year involved transnational couples, down from 37 per cent in 2019. This decrease may have been partly due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, it said.

The report also compared marriages in each quarter of 2019 and 2020 to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The largest on-year decrease was in the second quarter, when in-person solemnisations had to be postponed during the “circuit breaker” period. There were 2,200 citizen marriages during the second quarter of last year, down from 4,800 in the same quarter in 2019.

As COVID-19 restrictions eased towards the end of last year and more attendees were allowed at solemnisations and receptions, more couples got hitched. As a result, 7,700 citizen marriages took place in the fourth quarter of last year, compared with 6,900 in the same period in 2019.