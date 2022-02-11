Fewer fire incidents, more fire injuries in 2021: SCDF

SINGAPORE: The total number of fire incidents fell in 2021, with fewer fires in residential premises and non-building places, according to annual statistics released by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Friday (Feb 11).

Despite this, there were more fire injuries with 194 cases in 2021 compared to 184 in 2020.

Three fire fatalities were also recorded last year. These involved residential fire incidents at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Mar 5, Yishun Street 22 on May 8 and Woodlands Drive 16 on Jun 3.

SCDF said fires of electrical origin were the leading type of fire in 2021, accounting for 588 cases or 31.9 per cent. Such fires involved faulty wiring or electrical appliances that ignited nearby combustible materials.

Cooking activities were the next highest cause of fires, with 408 cases. This was followed by “dropped light” fires with 349 incidents. Such fires involved cigarette butts that were not completely extinguished, embers from charcoal and incense sticks.