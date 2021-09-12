Fewer PMD-related fires in first half of 2021: SCDF

SINGAPORE: There were fewer cases of fires involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) in the first half of 2021 than in the same period last year, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

In mid-year statistics released on Sunday (Sep 12), SCDF said there were 29 such fires in the first half of the year, down 32.6 per cent from 43 in the first half of 2020, and 54 in the first half of 2019.

Seventeen cases involved PMDs – a 34.6 per cent decrease from 26 cases in the first half of 2020 – while another 12 cases involved PABs, a 29.4 per cent drop from 17 in the same period the year before.

SCDF advised users not to leave batteries or devices to charge unattended for an extended period of time or overnight. It also urged users not to tamper, modify or attempt to repair their devices, as well as to avoid buying PMDs without the UL2272 certification mark.

All e-scooters sold and used in Singapore must be UL-2272 certified - a fire safety standard that meets a system of safety tests.