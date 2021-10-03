Proposed foreign interference law has proportionality requirement, says MHA in reply to senior lawyer's comments

SINGAPORE: A proposed law on foreign interference has a proportionality requirement, contrary to comments by a senior lawyer, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday (Oct 3).

Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal made the comments in a Facebook post on Saturday as a response to an article by diplomat Ong Keng Yong and Senior Counsel Stanley Lai that was, in turn, a rebuttal to an opinion piece Mr Singh had originally penned on the proposed Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Bill (FICA).

In the Facebook post, Mr Singh said that the Bill's language "sets an extremely low bar for the public interest requirement to be met”. He had also said that the Bill does not require “that the specific Fica orders that are issued be proportionate”.

"This is untrue," said MHA.

The ministry highlighted Mr Singh's call in May 2019 for a proportionality requirement in relation to the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), where he was corrected by Senior Counsel Siraj Omar that “a close reading of the Bill suggests that such a requirement already exists”.

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) had pointed this out publicly to Mr Singh at the time, said MHA.

"MHA’s letter to Straits Times (in May 2019) gave Mr Singh the benefit of doubt and assumed that Mr Singh may not have read the Bill carefully," said the ministry.

"If he did read it (as he now asserts), then in the context of the above facts, readers can draw their own conclusions on Mr Singh’s reasons for making inaccurate assertions - which he himself must know were inaccurate."

"PROBLEMATIC"

Mr Singh had earlier stated in his opinion piece in the Straits Times, published on Sep 28, that FICA, as it is currently drafted, is "problematic" because of its "extremely broad language, restrictions on judicial review and questionable procedural rules".

In his opinion piece, Mr Singh stated that the Bill's definitions of "foreign interference" and "public interest" are so broad that legitimate online activity undertaken by Singaporeans to influence the country's laws and public policies may be subject to a direction by the minister against them, even in the absence of any manipulation or influence by a foreign government or its agents.