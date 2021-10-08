MHA asks 9 to correct false statements, apologise over posts 'completely misstating' Shanmugam’s remarks on rule of law

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued letters to eight people as well as Facebook page Wake Up Singapore over false posts misrepresenting comments made by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam in Parliament about the rule of law in Singapore.

They have been asked to correct the false statements and apologise, said MHA in a statement issued late on Thursday (Oct 7).

The eight people are: Peoples Voice's Lim Tean, The Online Citizen ex-editor Andrew Loh, journalists Kirsten Han and Julie O’Connor, filmmakers Martyn See and Lynn Lee, social worker Jolovan Wham and researcher Kokila Annamalai.

The misrepresentations were also published on Mothership in an article on Wednesday, said MHA.

The posts had "completely" misstated what Mr Shanmugam said in Parliament during the 10-hour debate on the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (FICA), said MHA.

"The Minister had said in Parliament that Rule of Law is fundamental and basic for Singapore and its success, and the Government has always been committed to the Rule of Law and continues to be committed to it," said MHA.

"He also said that there are countries around the world where the Rule of Law is a concept for lawyers, but does not operate in the real world, and their societies live in utter misery.

"The nine persons put up posts which attributed to the Minister the very opposite of what he had said. They suggested that the Minister had said that Rule of Law does not operate in Singapore. That is false."

As of Thursday night, seven out of the nine had corrected their posts and apologised for what they did, said MHA, adding that Mothership had also published an editor’s note to clarify and correct the misrepresentation.

Checks by CNA show that the two who had not issued any corrections at the time of publication were Mr Lim and Mr Wham.