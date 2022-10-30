Mediacorp, Singtel, StarHub to broadcast FIFA World Cup matches; packages to start at S$98

Highlight videos of all 64 matches will also be available for free on meWATCH.

The S$98 price applies to those who subscribe before Nov 6. The usual price is S$118.

This is the second time the three companies are tying up for the World Cup, following the 2018 edition in Russia.

This year's tournament, taking place in Qatar from Nov 20 to Dec 18, will comprise 32 teams, including a record six representing Asia – with host Qatar, Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea on the roster.

Matches will be played in eight stadiums across five cities in Qatar, including the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, which will host the opening match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador on Nov 21.

“Viewers will also be able to catch exciting on-site programming and studio shows with guests, presenters and popular pundits such as Marcel Desailly, Arsene Wenger, Lothar Matthaus, Gabriel Batistuta, Paul Scholes and more,” the companies said.

Mediacorp’s chief customer and corporate development officer Angeline Poh said the company is “delighted to link arms with Singtel and StarHub again to present this thrilling tournament, which reaffirms Mediacorp’s commitment as the national media network in unifying communities through our pipeline of popular sporting content”.

“We hope our upcoming coverage of the biggest event in international football will spark conversations and create a common space for fans to bond with family, friends and neighbours.”

Singtel and Starhub likewise expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.

StarHub’s consumer business group chief Johan Buse added that “football is a universal language, and nothing shows this better than the World Cup which turns spectators into the most passionate fans”.

“With this year’s World Cup held in Qatar, we believe the favourable time difference will bring even more football fans together to share in the excitement,” said Ms Anna Yip, Singtel’s chief executive officer, Consumer Singapore.