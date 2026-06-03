FIFA World Cup 2026 free-to-air live matches in Singapore: Mediacorp schedule released for 28 games

This is a "significant expansion" from the nine free-to-air matches available in 2022, Mediacorp said in a news release, giving viewers in Singapore "a front-row seat to the competition’s biggest moments".

In addition to the matches, fans may also view curated highlights on mewatch and Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok and other digital platforms.

"Together, these offerings reflect Mediacorp's commitment to making major sporting moments more accessible and bringing audiences together through shared national experiences," the national media network said.

Mediacorp previously announced a standard subscription price of S$118 to catch all 104 matches. Early-bird pricing, which closed on Apr 30, was S$98.

Both rates are unchanged from the 2022 tournament.

Subscriptions are also available through Mediacorp's carriage partners Singtel and StarHub.

On Feb 5, Mediacorp announced that it had secured exclusive rights to the tournament.

Apart from this year's tournament, it will also cover all 64 matches and the ceremonies of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, as well as a range of other FIFA events taking place between 2026 and 2028, including the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA U-20 World Cup, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Mediacorp's chief customer officer Angeline Poh said: "Few events capture the world’s imagination quite like the FIFA World Cup.

“By tripling our free-to-air lineup from nine matches in 2022 to 28 this year, we hope more fans in Singapore will get to experience the moments everyone will be talking about, from the opening match to the final.”

Subscribe to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and catch all 104 matches live on mewatch. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for more details.