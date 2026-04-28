From excitement to excessive bets: World Cup football frenzy fuels fears of gambling addiction surge

Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong, who sits on the government parliamentary committee for social and family development, said that gambling addiction is increasingly driven by the proliferation of illegal online platforms, which let users bet on almost anything.

“We must therefore stay ahead of these evolving tactics and strengthen efforts to disrupt how such operators attract and hook users, especially our youths and the elderly,” he told CNA.

Parents have also shared with him concerns about the online content their children are exposed to.

“Much of it is international, where gambling is often normalised, and influencers are sometimes paid to promote betting platforms and gambling culture,” he said.

Mr Yong added that more can be done with social media firms to address this, through stricter enforcement on gambling ads, proactive removal of influencer promotions, tighter age controls, clearer labelling of paid content and stronger public education.

SPOTTING THE SIGNS

Dr Chow said that those with a history of trauma, neglect, abuse or chronic emotional distress may be at higher risk of gambling addiction, as it can serve as a temporary escape from anxiety, low mood or stress.

Experts said that family and friends should look out for the signs of gambling addiction, as they are the closest to the addicts and the first line of defence.

“Loved ones can identify a downward spiral into gambling by watching for unexplained financial secrecy, mounting debt, defensive behaviour regarding money or their whereabouts and sudden isolation from activities,” said We Care Community Services senior counsellor Yvonne Yuen.

One common warning sign that an individual may be spiralling into addiction is when a person is increasingly preoccupied with gambling, constantly checking the odds or match scores even during dedicated family time or important social events, said Dr Lee.

“It is important for family members to establish firm boundaries and avoid 'bailing them out' by paying off their gambling debts, as this often inadvertently enables the cycle of addiction to continue,” he added.

Gamblers can also avoid slipping into addiction by treating gambling strictly as a paid form of entertainment with a fixed budget rather than a source of income, he said.

Ms Yuen urged family members to approach the troubled individuals in a non-judgemental manner and guide them towards professional help.

“A conversation framed around concern, ‘I've noticed you seem stressed lately, I'm worried about you’, opens a door. A confrontation framed around moral failure closes it and drives the behaviour underground,” added Dr Lim.

TAKING STEPS TO CHANGE

Peter said that the two women in his life – his mother and his girlfriend – were key figures in his recovery journey. He married his girlfriend last year.

After he lost his job, he hid the truth from them for a while before coming clean, expecting them to cut him out of their lives. However, they stuck by him and provided him with the support to face his problems.

“They said, ‘No, this is a problem that we will go through together and we'll solve together’. And that gave me the encouragement and push that I needed to come back and deal with the issues,” Peter shared.

“I had got to a point where I had given up on myself.”

His partner backed his regular attendance at support group meetings and provided a listening ear when his withdrawal symptoms kicked in.

Today, she holds him accountable. Peter lets his wife handle their finances, handing over his full salary each time it comes in and receiving only a portion for his daily expenses.

If he needs a significantly large sum to pay for something, she would question him and find out more first. This eliminates the risk of a relapse and addresses his incapability to manage his finances, he said.

“It got to a point where if I'm feeling a bit down or I feel like I don't have enough money to pay for something, immediately I think about gambling and trying to make fast money,” he said.

He has also lost contact with almost 90 per cent of his old friends, as they gambled and dabbled in other vices, which was not safe for his recovery process.

Initially, it was hard to do so as he had been close to them for years and the ties were strong. “But the more important thing is that I am able to stay clean and sober,” said Peter.

“When I decided to stop, it's not like things got better immediately. There are a lot of things that you’ve got to work through. There are a lot of withdrawal symptoms as well. You have to deal with a lot of guilt and shame,” he said.