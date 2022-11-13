Free World Cup screenings at 65 community locations across Singapore

SINGAPORE: Matches from the World Cup, which kicks off in just over a week, will be screened for free at more than 60 locations islandwide, including 58 community clubs and the Sports Hub.

Live matches will also be screened at five ActiveSG Sport Centres and the National Library Building.

"Few things bring people together and build bonds in the way sports do," said the People's Association (PA), Sport Singapore and National Library Board in a joint press release on Sunday (Nov 13).

"The Government has therefore organised the screening of World Cup matches at community spaces to provide opportunities for Singaporeans and football fans to watch the action unfold and cheer for their favourite teams together, and also a chance to create shared memories and experience through common interest."

The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador on Nov 21 will be screened at 24 community clubs. It will also be shown at five ActiveSG Sports centres located islandwide.

The five ActiveSG Sports centres are Toa Payoh Sport Centre, Pasir Ris Sport Centre, Woodlands Sport Centre, Hougang Sport Centre and Jurong West Sport Centre.

Match screening schedules are available on the PA website and SportSG website.

Fringe activities will also be held at the community clubs screening the matches.

"Residents can look forward to activities such as E-sports console games, various sports try-outs, Subbuteo and Foosball table games, mini soccer challenges as well as live performances and prize giveaways," said the press release.