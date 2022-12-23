Inspired by World Cup underdogs, Singapore Lions hunt for fifth regional title

SINGAPORE: As the Lions kick off their bid for regional football glory, they are taking inspiration from the performance of underdogs in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

The Singapore national football team will face Myanmar on Saturday (Dec 24), in an ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup group also consisting of Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam.

“We have looked at the underdogs in the World Cup and we've taken motivation from teams like Morocco. You saw how far they could go. So, you know, we want to be together as a team and show strength in togetherness,” said defender Ryhan Stewart.