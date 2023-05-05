Logo
Singapore

Two men who fought with motorcycle helmets at Woodlands Checkpoint detained by authorities
Singapore

Two men were seen on video fighting using motorcycle helmets near Woodlands Checkpoint. (Screengrabs: Facebook/Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers)

05 May 2023 01:45PM (Updated: 05 May 2023 01:47PM)
SINGAPORE: Two men were detained by the authorities on Wednesday (May 3) while entering Singapore after they reportedly fought with motorcycle helmets at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The police received a report of a video showing the two men, aged 32 and 47, fighting. The incident is believed to have taken place on Apr 28, said the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint news release on Friday.

A video posted on social media showed two men using their fists and motorcycle helmets to hit each other on the side of the road.

The fight eventually moved towards the middle of the road, where other motorcyclists were waiting in line.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fight stemmed from queue-cutting along the viaduct leading to the departure motorcycle zone at Woodlands Checkpoint, said the authorities.

“Following that, both men allegedly pushed their motorcycles against each other before getting off their motorcycles and fighting with their helmets,” the police and ICA added.

Both men are being investigated for the offence of affray. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to one year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Source: CNA/ga(mi)

