Fighting flames, taking tests: What trainees undergo as part of SCDF's Firefighter Course

SINGAPORE: In a dark corridor within the lower deck of a commercial ship, a fire breaks out.

The flames spread quickly overhead due to the rapid heat build up in the confined space, resulting in a phenomenon known as flashover.

But on hand is a team of firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). Crouched low, they work in tandem to fight the flames.

After a brief battle, they eventually manage to push the fire back, and can proceed further. Crisis averted.

A STRUCTURED PROGRAMME

While the flames are real, the heat is fierce and the conditions are difficult, the environment is a carefully controlled one.

This is after all one of the many training scenarios that SCDF full-time national servicemen (NSFs) undergo as part of their 12-week Firefighter Course (FFC).

Trainees are aboard the ORCA, a training simulator that replicates a ship’s internal structures and compartments, where they go through various marine firefighting and rescue scenarios.

The intensity of the fire controlled is by an operator, cameras are mounted to keep a close eye on proceedings, and the firefighters are accompanied by a Conducting and Safety Officer.

"The Firefighter Course is a structured and comprehensive programme designed to equip all our trainees with operational skillsets necessary of a modern firefighter," Civil Defence Academy director and Assistant Commissioner Alan Chow told reporters during a media visit to the Home Team Tactical Centre on Tuesday (Jan 10).

"We make use of 'live' fire simulators as well, to make sure that our trainees get the the full experience of live firefighting environments itself, akin to real fire scenarios."