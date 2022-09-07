Employers in Singapore no longer need to put up performance bond when hiring Filipino helpers
SINGAPORE: The Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers and Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Sep 7) announced that a banker's guarantee and performance bond would no longer be required when hiring Filipino domestic workers in Singapore.
Singaporean employment agencies and employers are required to purchase a performance bond of S$7,000 when hiring a Filipino helper.
The bond is a contract between the employer and the Philippines Embassy to ensure that the helper gets proper and fair treatment while working in Singapore.
It is required if the helper plans to go back to the Philippines for home leave or if she wishes to renew her passport.
CNA has reached out to MOM and the Philippines' Migrant Workers Department for more information.
In a joint press release, the two agencies said the removal of the bond requirements was in recognition of the "deep and abiding friendship" between the Philippines and Singapore; and a "concrete outcome" of the first state visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr from Tuesday to Wednesday.
This is also Mr Marcos' first overseas trip as president, and he and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the signing of several bilateral agreements on Wednesday.
Singapore's Manpower Minister Tan See Leng expressed his appreciation for the removal of the performance bond requirement and affirmed Singapore's commitment to protecting the well-being of all migrant workers in the country, said the press release.
Separate from the performance bond of S$7,000 for Filipino helpers, employers in Singapore are also required to buy a S$5,000 security bond for helpers of all nationalities, except Malaysians.
The security bond is a pledge to pay the Singapore Government if either the employer or the helper breaks the law or work permit conditions. This requirement remains in place.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this article said employers and employment agencies in Singapore would no longer be required to purchase a security bond when hiring Filipino domestic workers. That is incorrect. The performance bond requirement has been removed but the security bond requirement remains in place. We apologise for the error.