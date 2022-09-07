Employers in Singapore no longer need to put up performance bond when hiring Filipino helpers

SINGAPORE: The Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers and Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Sep 7) announced that a banker's guarantee and performance bond would no longer be required when hiring Filipino domestic workers in Singapore.

Singaporean employment agencies and employers are required to purchase a performance bond of S$7,000 when hiring a Filipino helper.

The bond is a contract between the employer and the Philippines Embassy to ensure that the helper gets proper and fair treatment while working in Singapore.

It is required if the helper plans to go back to the Philippines for home leave or if she wishes to renew her passport.

CNA has reached out to MOM and the Philippines' Migrant Workers Department for more information.

In a joint press release, the two agencies said the removal of the bond requirements was in recognition of the "deep and abiding friendship" between the Philippines and Singapore; and a "concrete outcome" of the first state visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr from Tuesday to Wednesday.