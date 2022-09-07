Employers in Singapore no longer need to put up security bond when hiring Filipino helpers

SINGAPORE: The Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers and Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Sep 7) announced that a banker's guarantee and performance bond would no longer be required when hiring Filipino domestic workers in Singapore.

Singaporean employment agencies and employers are required to purchase a S$5,000 security bond for each migrant helper employed, unless she is Malaysian.

The bond, which takes the form of a banker's or insurer's guarantee, will be paid to the Singapore Government if the employer or helper breaks the law or work permit conditions.

Apart from violating these conditions - which include forbidding helpers from getting pregnant unless married to a Singaporean with MOM's approval - the bond will also be forfeited if the helper goes missing; if the employer does not pay the helper's salary on time; or if the employer fails to send the helper home when her work permit expires, is revoked or cancelled.

CNA has reached out to MOM and the Philippines' Migrant Workers Department for more information.

In a joint press release, the two agencies said the removal of the bond requirements was in recognition of the "deep and abiding friendship" between the Philippines and Singapore; and a "concrete outcome" of the first state visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr from Tuesday to Wednesday.