Filmgarde Cineplexes exits cinema industry after closing last outlet at Leisure Park Kallang
Filmgarde Cineplexes operated for 18 years.
SINGAPORE: Filmgarde Cineplexes said on Tuesday (Mar 25) that it had exited the cinema industry after the closure of its last outlet at Leisure Park Kallang.
The announcement was made in a post on social media with an image that read: “It has been a wonderful 18 years and it is finally time for us to dim the lights. Thank you for having been part of our cinematic journey. We will see you again.”
In the post, the home-grown cinema operator added: “It has been an absolute journey marked by non-stop learning, countless memorable occasions, and even little moments of pride that helped keep us going over the years!”
Filmgarde previously operated three cinemas but closed two of them in 2022. The two outlets, located at Bugis+ and Century Square, were shuttered following the expiry of the company's leases at the two malls.
Filmgarde first opened its doors in 2007. According to its Facebook page, it was established to “provide an interesting and quality alternative” to the local moviegoing scene at that time.
Smaller than other chains like Golden Village and Shaw Theatres, Filmgarde screened independent and lesser-known Asian films alongside mainstream blockbusters.
It was also a supporter of Singapore films and showcased films that were part of the Singapore International Film Festival.
“We have been moved by the dedication and determination of our local film community towards their profession and craft and have been privileged to screen some of the most captivating local films exclusively at our theatres,” Filmgarde said in its post.
Despite its exit from the cinema business, Filmgarde teased a comeback.
“We have dimmed our screens for now so that we may embark on a new chapter of development and adventure, with film and culture still rooted firmly at the centre of our personal mission,” it said.
“Until then, please keep watching the movies, and stay tuned to this space!”
RECENT CINEMA CLOSURES IN SINGAPORE
The closure of Filmgarde highlights the ongoing challenges faced by cinemas in Singapore.
In February 2025, the owner of Cathay Cineplexes said that the slow recovery of the cinema industry following the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted its ability to make timely payments.
That same month, Cathay Cineplexes closed its West Mall outlet.
Cathay Cineplexes also shut down its outlet at AMK Hub in June 2024.
Eng Wah, a cinema operator that had been in business for nearly 80 years, closed its last outlet in October 2024, while Shaw Theatres shut down its outlet at Seletar Mall in December of the same year.