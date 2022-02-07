Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget 2022 statement at 3.30pm on Feb 18

SINGAPORE: The 2022 Budget statement will be delivered by Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Feb 18 at 3.30pm.

The Budget statement will be broadcast live on Channel 5, CNA, CNA938, Capital 958, CNA website, CNA YouTube, CNA Facebook, 8 World News, 8 World News YouTube, 8 World News Facebook and on MediaCorp’s meWATCH.



Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) will also provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget statement on Channel 5.

There will be real-time updates of key announcements from the speech on Ministry of Finance's Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter account.

The public may visit the Singapore Budget website and subscribe to receive the full Budget statement via email after it has been delivered. This service will be available for sign-ups until 2pm on Feb 18.

FEEDBACK ON THE 2022 BUDGET STATEMENT

The Finance Ministry and various agencies including REACH and the People's Association (PA), have been engaging the public in the run-up to Budget 2022 since December last year. Following the delivery of the statement, the public can submit their views on the Budget through various feedback channels.

These include the Singapore Budget website, the REACH Budget website, REACH Singapore's Facebook page and REACH Singapore's Instagram account.

REACH will also hold two virtual Budget conversations on Feb 24 and Feb 26 – in English and Mandarin respectively.

Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah will chair the English session, while Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo will chair the Mandarin session.

REACH chairman Tan Kiat How will also be present at both sessions.

In addition, REACH will enact listening points at "high traffic nodes" across Singapore to gather views on the Budget.

Details of these listening points can be found on REACH's Budget website. Members of the public can also join REACH’s WhatsApp chat groups to share their feedback.

PA and its grassroots organisations will organise post-Budget dialogues to engage residents on Budget 2022 measures.

Interested residents may register at go.gov.sg/postbudget2022 until 2pm on Feb 28.

In view of the evolving COVID-19 situation, post-Budget outreach and engagement plans may be adjusted to ensure public health. Updates will be posted by Ministry of Finance, REACH and PA on their websites or social media channels.

BUDGET 2022 WILL HELP SINGAPOREANS MANAGE COST OF LIVING, PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR SECTORS STILL STRUGGLING: FINANCE MINISTER

This year's Budget will address concerns over "more immediate issues" like the cost of living and provide support for sectors facing difficulties due to COVID-19, Mr Wong said in a speech last week.

“We are heartened that the Budget is taking place amidst a strong and steady recovery of the economy,” said Mr Wong.

“Amidst this backdrop, we know that a few sectors continue to face difficulties. For these sectors we will provide support. We will also help Singaporeans manage concerns over more immediate issues like the cost of living.”

The Government will also "look ahead" and focus on measures that will put Singapore in a “stronger position” after the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.