Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget 2022 statement on Feb 18

SINGAPORE: The 2022 Budget statement will be delivered by Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Feb 18 at 3.30pm.

The Budget statement will be broadcast live on Channel 5, CNA, CNA938, Capital 958, CNA website, CNA YouTube, CNA Facebook, 8 World News, 8 World News YouTube, 8 World News Facebook and on MediaCorp’s meWATCH.



Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) will also provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget statement on Channel 5.

There will be real-time updates of key announcements from the speech on Ministry of Finance's Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter account.

The public may visit the Singapore Budget website and subscribe to receive the full Budget statement via email after it has been delivered. This service will be available for sign-ups until 2pm on Feb 18.

The Finance Ministry and various agencies including REACH and the People's Association, have been engaging the public in the run-up to Budget 2022 since December last year. Member of the public can continue to submit their views on Budget 2022 through various feedback channels.



These channels include: The Singapore Budget website; REACH Budget website and via its social media channels.