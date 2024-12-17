Singapore’s consumer watchdog works to raise awareness on fast-growing financial influencer sector

SINGAPORE: Ms Dawn Cher has been dishing out personal finance management tips on the internet for more than 10 years.

The 34-year-old, better known as SG Budget Babe, has more than 30,000 followers on various social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Her follower count got a major boost post-pandemic as more Singaporeans looked to take charge of their own finances.

But last month, a question was raised in parliament over whether such financial influencers should be regulated under the Financial Advisors Act (FAA).

Calls to regulate online finance-related content have been picking up pace in Singapore amid a growing number of such “finfluencers”, who share tips and insights on social media about finance-related topics like budgeting and investing.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who is also a board member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), responded that such influencers who provide financial advice must be licensed and regulated under the FAA.

He revealed that over the past five years, the central bank has received an average of fewer than five complaints every year against finfluencers.

Most of these complaints were about remarks made by individuals who were not giving financial advice, and thus not subject to MAS regulation.

RISK OF “HEFTY LOSSES”

Following the parliament sitting, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) told CNA on Dec 10 that it is reaching out to the central bank with plans on raising awareness among those who follow such content online.

Given that the sector is unregulated, consumers are at risk of hefty losses if they act based on poor financial platforms or products that are promoted by finfluencers, said CASE president Melvin Yong.