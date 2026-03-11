Three former coaches to be charged over falsified finswimming results for 2023 SEA Games selection process

SINGAPORE: Three men will be charged in court on Thursday (Mar 12) over falsified finswimming race timings for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games selection process.

The police said they received a report from the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) about the suspected submission of falsified finswimming race timing results by the Singapore Underwater Federation (SUF).

This resulted in six SUF athletes being selected by the SNOC for the 2023 SEA Games finswimming events held in Cambodia.

“Investigations revealed that in January 2023, the three men, who were SUF coaches, had allegedly falsified the race results of SUF athletes from an overseas finswimming event,” the police said in a news release.

“The three men had conspired to submit a document containing these falsified results to the SNOC as an appeal submission, resulting in six SUF athletes being selected to participate in the Games. These six athletes would not have been selected had it not been for the falsified results.”

The men - aged 33, 35 and 56 - will be charged for their suspected involvement in abetment by conspiracy to commit forgery for the purpose of cheating.

The offence of abetment by conspiracy to commit forgery for the purpose of cheating under Section 468 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code 1871 carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police said they take a serious stance against fraudulent activities and will not hesitate to take firm action against perpetrators in accordance with the law.