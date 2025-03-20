‘Truth will prevail’: Finswimmers, coaches cooperating with police probe after result falsification issue

SINGAPORE: Three finswimmers and their coaches said on Thursday (Mar 20) they would cooperate fully with police investigations and that they believe “the truth will prevail”, a day after it was revealed falsified results had been submitted as part of the 2023 SEA Games selection process.

“As this matter is currently under investigation by the Singapore Police Force now, we have full confidence in the authorities and trust that the process will be carried out thoroughly and fairly,” they said in a joint statement.

“We are committed to cooperating fully with the investigation and respecting its integrity.”

The statement was signed off by three of the four athletes involved in the women's 4x200m surface relay event in the 2023 SEA Games - Vanessa Ong, Bernice Ting and Jamie Ang - as well as two of the coaching staff at that time - team manager Faiz Suhaimi and assistant coach Gary Lee.

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) revealed on Wednesday that the Singapore Underwater Federation (SUF) had submitted falsified results for the selection process for that event, and that a police report had been lodged.

The fourth swimmer, Jovita Ho, and her father, Desmond Ho, the SUF's former vice-president, were not part of the statement.

When contacted by CNA, Mr Ho and Jovita said a unified statement was not given out because there was a split in the finswimming community after the 2023 SEA Games, with the other two coaches starting their own academy, and Mr Ho starting his.

He claimed that since a committee of inquiry was convened last July to investigate the allegations, he has tried to reach out to the coaches but not heard from them.