Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man to be charged with mischief by fire after allegedly using kerosene to set neighbour's door alight
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man to be charged with mischief by fire after allegedly using kerosene to set neighbour's door alight

Man to be charged with mischief by fire after allegedly using kerosene to set neighbour's door alight

Google Street View image of 31 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh where a 49-year-man allegedly set his neighbour's door on fire.

08 May 2022 11:07PM (Updated: 08 May 2022 11:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (May 9) after allegedly setting his neighbour's door on fire, said the police on Sunday.

The police were alerted to a case of fire at 31 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh shortly after midnight on Sunday. The suspect had allegedly, following a dispute, gone to his neighbour’s HDB flat and poured kerosene at the doorstep before setting the door on fire with a lighter, said the police. 

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. The man was arrested on the same day through ground enquiries and the use of police camera images.

The man will be charged with mischief by fire with intent to destroy a house, an offence that carries a life imprisonment sentence or a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Source: CNA/ac

Related Topics

crime Singapore Police Force

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us