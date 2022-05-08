Man to be charged with mischief by fire after allegedly using kerosene to set neighbour's door alight

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (May 9) after allegedly setting his neighbour's door on fire, said the police on Sunday.

The police were alerted to a case of fire at 31 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh shortly after midnight on Sunday. The suspect had allegedly, following a dispute, gone to his neighbour’s HDB flat and poured kerosene at the doorstep before setting the door on fire with a lighter, said the police.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. The man was arrested on the same day through ground enquiries and the use of police camera images.

The man will be charged with mischief by fire with intent to destroy a house, an offence that carries a life imprisonment sentence or a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.